Compassion can be a rare commodity these days

FarmingPublished:

The British countryside is a true constant, although it is constantly changing.

And thanks to climate change, we all need to ensure that that change is sustainable. If the temperature rises too much, our cropping will need to take this into account and change, and we must ensure that we conserve our valuable nutrients through the seasons. Water conservation and storage will become more and more important, particularly if we have wetter winters and drier summers.

Conservation will become a buzz word – and we must conserve what resources we have as we don’t know what the future will bring.

And it is too easy to criticise what others are doing. Compassion is sometimes a rather rare commodity in today’s world, but it is an essential component of daily life. We must support our communities through every crisis, however large or small, personal or public, and show compassion wherever possible.

Sarah Norton is a retired rural dweller living near Shrewsbury

