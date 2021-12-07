Reflection on COP26

Oliver Cartwright is NFU spokesman for Shropshire

Quite rightly the NFU had a say.

We laboured the point that 65 per cent of UK farmland is best suited to growing grass, which is also a huge store of carbon, to produce high quality beef and lamb.

Reducing our greenhouse gas footprint and offsetting emissions does not mean downsizing livestock production – this would only export our production to countries, which may not have the same standards of environmental protection as we do here.

Greenhouse gas emissions from UK beef are also half that of the world average.

Many Shropshire farmers are already on the way to reducing emissions and now need to see government policies that will support the industry in delivering on its net zero ambition.