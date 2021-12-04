Take chance to vote on our work

Notification Settings

FarmingPublished:

There is an opportunity to have your say on AHDB’s activity, that is, our work at the Agriculture and Horticulture Development Board.

Amy Hughes is AHDB knowledge exchange manager, Beef & Lamb – West Midlands
I’m AHDB Beef & Lamb West Midlands knowledge exchange manager and I have just returned from maternity leave, so some of you in the agricultural community may have been in contact with my colleague Emma Steele.

AHDB is holding a vote on our activities in the spring of 2022, so from the beginning of this month, December, we are encouraging beef and lamb farmers to register their interest to vote.

The ‘Shape the Future’ vote will give levy payers the chance to tell us how they would like their levy spent in the future.

Visit the AHDB website for more information on how your levy is spent and what activities AHDB Beef & Lamb covers https://ahdb.org.uk/beef-and-lamb-what-do-i-get-for-my-levy

