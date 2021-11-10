The con behind COP26

To reduce food production of any kind – meat or vegetarian – is unbelievably short-sighted. We could live without cars, in theory, or planes or televisions. We know that from the war. But not without food, shelter, water or our health.

COP 26. Is it a "cop out" when people from across the world flew in and out instead of using Zoom? Farming is the whipping boy, it's easy to pick on a minority, after all. It takes your eye off the "green electric cars" whose batteries use cobalt, nickel, lithium and manganese which is wrecking the world by mining, but making millions for corporations and leaders of industry.