How AHDB plans to reform

Mike Sheldon is an AHDB board member and pork sector chair

At the time the response was published, Nicholas Saphir had just taken up his role as our new chair, succeeding Peter Kendall.

In addition to chairing the pork sector board, I also have a seat on the main AHDB board and have witnessed first-hand the time, energy and attention that Nicholas has paid to fully considering the feedback and its implications.

We have pledged to make some significant changes, including a new strategy and improved communication with levy payers on how their money is spent.

Also included are a commitment to a regular ballot on the AHDB levy and how it is spent, a review of the levy system for potatoes and horticulture, and a review of AHDB’s board and committee structure.

Our new five-year strategy is being published for feedback this autumn, and will focus the efforts of our organisation in two key areas – market development and farm performance – critical areas as our industry undergoes significant change driven by a new direction in trade and agriculture policies, as well as shifting consumer demands.