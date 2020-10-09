Clive joins new disputes panel

Clive Beer

The panel, which came into being following recent legislation enabling ALA to become an appointing body, will streamline access to a broad spectrum of arbitrators, mediators, and experts for rural businesses, enabling owners, tenants, contractors and others to find a professional most suited to their particular issue.

He will be joined on the panel by fellow Savills director, Mike Townsend.

Clive, who splits his time between Savills’ offices at Telford and Margaret Street, London, is head of Savills’ rural professional practice for the UK. He is a registered valuer, a mediator, provides expert witness services and is a trust and estate practitioner. He oversees the development and implementation of rural professional services and best practice policies and procedures across the Savills UK business.

The Savills pair are two of only three chartered surveyors appointments, with the remainder of the panel comprising lawyers.

Clive said: “This is the only inter-professional dispute resolution panel available to the rural sector and the first panel of its kind to be in the public domain, which is a much-needed development in the rural sector.