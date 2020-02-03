British farms a trusted brand

Recent studies published by the AHDB tell us that 70 per cent of UK consumers trust British farmers. This certainly seems to illuminate the tunnel and opens possibilities for consumer and farmer to reconnect and collaborate to improve the future of UK food.

As a rough calculation, a dairy farmer produces one million litres of milk per year with a 130-cow herd, and taking into account the transition from traditional to more environmentally aware farming practices, such a project could cost in the range of £30,000 to £40,000.

The UK consumer has an average milk consumption of around 100 litres and is increasingly interested in where their food is coming from and whether it is safe and sustainable. Would it be possible that this consumer would be willing to pay an extra penny per litre or £1 per year for their milk? It would result in an additional £10,000 per year for the farmer to invest in and improve their business.

The Consumer Brand believes that collaboration between farmer and consumer is key to the success of UK agriculture.

David Poussier, founder of The Consumer Brand, is a Farm491 member.