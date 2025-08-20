Shepherds honoured for almost a century of dedication to agriculture

Between them, Rob William Hughes and John Dyke have contributed more than 90 years of service to the industry.

That incredible commitment to the sector saw the duo receive prestigious long-service awards at the Royal Welsh Show, held in Llanelwedd.

Visitors flocked to see the shepherds – highly respected members of the team at Rhug Estate, based near Corwen – receive the accolades and celebrate a lifetime of devotion to farming.

“Rob has worked in agriculture for an incredible 48 years, with the majority spent right here at Rhug,” said Estate owner, Lord Newborough.

“John has been with us for over 40 years. Together they bring not only experience and skill but also a great sense of humour and a deep connection to the land.

“They’ve supported us through major changes, especially our move to organic farming more than 20 years ago. Their dedication, adaptability and loyalty are remarkable, and we’re incredibly fortunate to have them as part of the team.”

John was born and raised on the family farm near Builth Wells and was out working in the fields from 11 years old.

He joined Rhug Estate in his twenties when about to start a family, after seeing a job advert in Farmers Weekly for a shepherd’s role that came with a house – the ideal opportunity for a young couple starting out.

Rob and John have been honoured for their long service. Photo: Rhug Estate

“When I started at Rhug, I was given my own flock and a section of land and just got on with it,” said John.

“So much has changed – especially the move to organic farming – but we all got behind it.

“Rhug has always felt like a family. My wife and I raised five children here, and they had the most wonderful childhood running around the farm. I’m retiring soon, but I’ll still be around. I’ll miss it, but farming never really leaves you.”

Rob, from Cynwyd near Corwen, began his farming career at 16 and has been with Rhug for nearly five decades.

“People think staying in one place for so long might get quite boring or show a lack of ambition – but every day has been different,” he said.

“We’ve gone from bouncing around in a tractor with a link box to using quad bikes and apps on our phones to monitor animals and medicines. The technology has changed, but the heart of farming stays the same.”

Both men – who manage up to 3,500 ewes a year between them - say they were shocked and delighted to receive their awards, and thanked Lord Newborough, their families, and colleagues past and present.

Their stories are a testament to the enduring values of hard work, resilience, and a deep love for the land – qualities that continue to shape Rhug Estate and the wider farming community in Wales.