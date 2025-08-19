Moment West Midlands farmer proposes to girlfriend with spray-painted 'will you marry me?' message on a sheep

A West Midlands farmer popped the question to his girlfriend by spray-painting 'will you marry me?' on a sheep.

Beth Walford, 26, was "shocked" when her boyfriend of four years, Fraser Turner, 26, got down on one knee while they were shearing sheep in a field near their house.

But what really caught Beth off guard was seeing a freshly sheared ewe with the words 'will you marry me?' spray-painted in blue across its wool.

The quirky proposal took place on July 25, after Fraser, a self-employed grounds worker, convinced Beth to "watch him" shear some sheep in a field next to the pair's village in Rangemore, Staffordshire.

He had asked her to get some fish and chips, pretending he was 'hungry', so she would come.

Unbeknownst to Beth, Fraser had been working with his friend and farming partner, Josh Hollis, 27, who offered up one of his sheep for the big moment - and the two spray-painted the animal before she arrived.

As she returned with the chips, Fraser presented the sheep - and asked Beth to be his wife.

The couple, along with their daughter, Evie, two, embraced in a sweet hug before the woolly animal bolted away to its pen.

Beth, a business saleswoman from Rangemore, Staffordshire, said: "I was shocked but not surprised.

"We have always wanted a unique proposal - and this is exactly what I was expecting from Fraser.

"It was very much me and him.

"People ask if I thought he was joking, but I knew straight away he was genuine.

"My eye caught the ring box, and of course, I said yes.

"I never really envisioned or planned what I wanted my proposal to look like.

"And if people had asked, I wouldn't have said a sheep would be involved.

"But looking back, I wouldn't have wanted it to be any different.

"I'll just have to be extra wary the next time I get asked to bring fish and chips."

Beth admitted there were a few "close shaves" in the past - when she thought Fraser might present her with a ring.

She said: "We went to Portugal last year and he had asked me to pack a white dress.

"He asked if we could walk along the beach and I thought 'this would be the moment'.

"But turns out, he only wanted to get an ice cream.

"We also went to Greece this year - and it was a similar story.

"I had no idea when it was going to happen."

Fraser and Beth hope to wed sometime in May or June 2027 in the church next to the field where the proposal happened.

Posting her proposal online, Beth said it received "mixed reviews" - although mostly positive.

She said: "People commented saying they 'would never say yes to a proposal like that' - and it was unromantic.

"But the trolls don't understand us or know who we are.

"Most people said it was the 'best idea' and 'really creative'.

"And I completely agree."

After the proposal - and their fish and chips - the newly engaged pair went to their local pub for a few celebratory drinks.

Beth said: "I can't wait.

"Although we personally won't be bringing any sheep to the venue.

"We do hope some come up to the fence outside the church to celebrate with us."