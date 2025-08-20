North Shropshire left with 'unsightly' abandoned infrastructure after 8,500 properties removed from broadband boosting contract

In 2023, Freedom Fibre was awarded a government contract to roll out high-speed "gigabit-capable broadband" to 12,000 homes and businesses in North Shropshire.

But in June, due to "changes in the external market" and after connecting 2,500 premises, the company revealed it was no longer able to complete the contract in full.

The company and the Government's broadband delivery body Building Digital UK (BDUK) agreed to "descope" the remaining 8,500 premises from the contract.

BDUK said it was "now moving swiftly" to put in place alternative plans with other suppliers to connect premises that were due to be covered by this contract.

But North Shropshire's Liberal Democrat MP Helen Morgan said the cancellation had left thousands in limbo and many with "unsightly" poles that had been installed ahead of the planned worked.

MP Helen Morgan said a number of "unsightly" poles - like this one in Clive - have been left abandoned after the contract was "descoped". Photo: Google

Ms Morgan said: "For too long, people across North Shropshire have struggled with slow, unreliable internet connections. Whether it’s trying to run a business, complete schoolwork, or simply stay in touch with family, patchy broadband is a real barrier to everyday life – particularly when your phone signal is also rubbish.

"To make matters worse, many residents now face the frustration of seeing unsightly poles that have already been installed but with no broadband service attached. These poles were supposed to herald progress, but instead they stand as a symbol of failure – of a project started but not finished, and of yet another rural community left behind."

The North Shropshire MP is urging the Government to re-tender the contract as a matter of urgency, as is calling for the abandoned poles and wiring to be removed "as soon as possible".

A spokesperson for Freedom Fibre - which has been approached for comment - has previously reaffirmed that the company followed safe working practices and urged anyone with concerns about cables or equipment to get in touch.