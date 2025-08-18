20 wonderful pictures from the fabulous 31st Kington Vintage Show

The 31st Kington Vintage Show took place on the town’s Recreation Ground on Saturday and Sunday and yet again there was fabulous turnout, partially due to the beautiful weather ensuring visitors could enjoy looking around the many vehicles, exhibits, stands and stalls.

This year the main attractions were demonstrations. On both Saturday and Sunday by Steve Colley Motorcycle Stunt Show and Wye Valley Falconry

There was also a fairground for the children and a chance for all the children to get involved in pulling a steamer across the main ring at the end of each day.

Over 500 exhibitors attended with sections for Stationary Engines, Classic and Vintage Cars, Commercial & American Vehicles, Motorcycles & Bikes, Military Vehicles & Landrovers, Tractors & Steamers, Classic Caravans & Static Displays.

There were also trade stands including Ralph’s Cider, West Lydiatt Nurseries, sweets, vintage household items and workwear and a Car Boot sale on both days.

Refreshments included two Burger vans, a Pizza van, Street Food Van, crepes and ice-creams.

Secretary of Kington Vintage Show Sue Reynolds said: “The show went extremely well and the organisers were very pleased with the turnout and everyone seemed to enjoy themselves. Mark Brown entertained, as usual, on Saturday night outside the Cricket Club which is always very popular.

“This year’s road run went up to the Harp at Old Radnor whilst the Steams went to the Tavern and the Oxford. As always, the Hospice Angels led the parade on Sunday morning. “We would like to thank Robert Jones for commentating, Lady Hawkins School for the free use of their school field, and the sponsors M Shaw Groundworks Ltd, The Burton Hotel, A. W. Hughes, Presteigne Building Supplies, Tarmac and Arrow Plant for their support, all the volunteers who helped before, during and after the show and everyone who came to support it.

“Kington Vintage Club is looking for new members and anyone who would like to join should contact kingtonvintage@yahoo.co.uk. The next meeting is at 7pm on October 13 2025 at the Burton Hotel and members and newcomers are welcome to attend.”

Next year’s show will take place on August 15 and 16 2026.

Robin Gwilliam with his Triumph Vitesse 6 cylinder 1600cc made in 1966. He has owned the vehicle for two and a half years and got it running for last year’s show. Image by Andy Compton

Mini marvels parading up Kington High Street on their way to the Vintage Show. Image by Andy Compton

Tim Hall and his friend Kevin Lowe sitting in Tim’s 1950 Landrover 80 series. Tim bought the vehicle in 2023 and has rebuilt the engine. He also had two other Landrovers on display including one which was electric. Image by Andy Compton

Father and son John and Neil Arnold from Presteigne were at the Vintage Show as part of Knighton Historic Vehicle Club. John is stood by a Rover 3.5 from late 1973, while Neil is stood by a Triumph Dolomite Sprint from 1977. John has had the rover for 46 years and the triumph for 38 years and he has six vehicles in total. Image by Andy Compton

Gerald Evans from Howey with his 1937 Austin 18 Hertford Model which he has owned for 15 years and has done a lot of work on. Image by Andy Compton

Hero Paws, the charity which helps service dogs to retire to their forever homes, was at the show raising awareness and money. Left to right Dave Beck, Sam Jones with Hogan, standing Deborah MCmahon, Dave Maltby, Danny Blanchard and Kieron Hawkes with Irsula. Image by Andy Compton

Arial West from Melverley, with his 1925 Marshall Steam Tractor. Image by Andy Compton

Steam engines large and small outside The Olde Tavern in Kington. Image by Andy Compton

Compere Robert Jones talking to one of the exhibitors in the show ring. Image by Andy Compton

Charles Iles from Carmarthen won the Best Display award for his Mr Christmas World Fair Collection. It is a collection of miniature motion and sound models including carousels and fairground rides. Charles said he was very pleased to win the award as he has been attending the show for 12 or 13 years. Image by Andy Compton

1Mike Dutton from Eardisley in his Frazer Nash BMW 327/80. Only 14 right hand drive models were made and now there are only 10 left in the world. It was built in 1939 and is one year older than Mike himself. Image by Andy Compton

Mike Dutton with his Frazer Nash BMW 327/80 which he has owned since 1999 after collecting it from Heysham after it came across form Ireland where it had been since 1972. It will be appearing next at Eardisley Show on Bank Holiday Monday. Image by Andy Compton

Mini military enthusiast Aidan Davies maybe just three but he is the youngest official member of the Wye Valley Military Vehicle Trust. Pictured here with his grandparents Shirley and Keith Hazlewood, Aidan is also the face of summer camp this year at Bovington Tank Museum. Aidan from Llandrindod Wells has been attending Kington Vintage Show since he was nine months old. Image by Andy Compton

Motorcycle steward Gill Dickerson and the motorbikes on display at the Vintage Show. Image by Andy Compton

Jack Dance showing off his incredible skills as part of the Steve Colley Motorcycle stunt team. Image by Andy Compton

A steam engine coming down Kington’s High Street to the Vintage Show. Image by Andy Compton

The Hospice Angels raising money and awareness for St Michael’s Hospice led the Sunday morning parade through Kington to the show. Image by Andy Compton

Gary Dickerson of Kington Vintage Club drives his Fordson Major tractor through town during the procession. Image by Andy Compton