20 wonderful pictures from the fabulous 31st Kington Vintage Show

The 31st Kington Vintage Show took place on the town’s Recreation Ground on Saturday and Sunday and yet again there was fabulous turnout, partially due to the beautiful weather ensuring visitors could enjoy looking around the many vehicles, exhibits, stands and stalls.
There was also a fairground for the children and a chance for all the children to get involved in pulling a steamer across the main ring at the end of each day.
Over 500 exhibitors attended with sections for Stationary Engines, Classic and Vintage Cars, Commercial & American Vehicles, Motorcycles & Bikes, Military Vehicles & Landrovers, Tractors & Steamers, Classic Caravans & Static Displays.
There were also trade stands including Ralph’s Cider, West Lydiatt Nurseries, sweets, vintage household items and workwear and a Car Boot sale on both days.
Refreshments included two Burger vans, a Pizza van, Street Food Van, crepes and ice-creams.
Secretary of Kington Vintage Show Sue Reynolds said: “The show went extremely well and the organisers were very pleased with the turnout and everyone seemed to enjoy themselves. Mark Brown entertained, as usual, on Saturday night outside the Cricket Club which is always very popular.
“This year’s road run went up to the Harp at Old Radnor whilst the Steams went to the Tavern and the Oxford. As always, the Hospice Angels led the parade on Sunday morning. “We would like to thank Robert Jones for commentating, Lady Hawkins School for the free use of their school field, and the sponsors M Shaw Groundworks Ltd, The Burton Hotel, A. W. Hughes, Presteigne Building Supplies, Tarmac and Arrow Plant for their support, all the volunteers who helped before, during and after the show and everyone who came to support it.
“Kington Vintage Club is looking for new members and anyone who would like to join should contact kingtonvintage@yahoo.co.uk. The next meeting is at 7pm on October 13 2025 at the Burton Hotel and members and newcomers are welcome to attend.”
Next year’s show will take place on August 15 and 16 2026.