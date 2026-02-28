Shropshire flood alerts today: Areas affected as rivers stay high across the Midlands

Flood alerts and warnings were in place across the West Midlands on Saturday after further wet weather overnight.

In Shropshire, three flood alerts were in place for the Severn Vyrnwy confluence, the Tern and Perry catchments and the River Worfe.

The Environment Agency has warned that river levels are expected to remain high over the next few days in response to recent rainfall, with flooding of low-lying land and roads near rivers expected.

A flooded road in Wrockwardine, Telford

Flood alerts and warnings in place

Severn Vyrnwy confluence Flooding may affect low lying land and roads adjacent to the river from the Welsh border at Llawnt to Shrawardine near Shrewsbury. Other locations that may be affected include Llanymynech, Maesbrook and Melverley.

River Worfe Flooding may affect low‑lying land and roads from Crackley Bank to Bridgnorth, including Ryton, Burcote and Worfield.

Tern and Perry catchments Flooding may affect low lying land and roads adjacent to the river from Wolverley to Newport. Other locations that may be affected include Market Drayton, Wem, and Rodington.

The Environment Agency has updated flood alerts and warnings across the West Midlands following further rain

EA safety advice

A spokesperson for the Environment Agency said: “Stay away from floodwater – it contains hidden dangers such as open manhole covers, sewage and chemicals. Avoid using low‑lying footpaths and any bridges near local watercourses."

Check for flooding near you: https://check-for-flooding.service.gov.uk/alerts-and-warnings