51 fantastic photos of snow in Shropshire as winter weather grips county

Salopians were greeted by yet more snow as they woke on Monday, with wintry weather continuing to grip the county.

By Richard Williams
A yellow warning for snow and ice was issued by the Met Office on Sunday, with the weather body saying snow and ice has the potential to cause disruption to travel in places through to Monday at midday.

The snowy weather saw "severe delays" reported on Shropshire's roads during rush hour on Monday.

However the news may have been welcomed by some schoolchildren who were expected back to school on Monday, but got an extra day's holiday after numerous schools announced they were closed in both Shropshire and Telford and Wrekin.

Below are some stunning photos taken by Shropshire Star photographer Steve Leath in Ironbridge this morning, and plenty of superb shots submitted by our readers from around the county:

Snow in Ironbridge.
Snowy scenes in and around Ironbridge on Monday morning. Photo: Steve Leath
Patrick Angus from Horsehay in Ironbridge on Monday morning. Photo: Steve Leath
Patrick Angus from Horsehay in Ironbridge on Monday morning. Photo: Steve Leath
Joanne and Andy Pilsbury and dog Belle from Coalbrookdale. Photo: Steve Leath
Joanne and Andy Pilsbury and dog Belle from Coalbrookdale. Photo: Steve Leath