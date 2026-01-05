As of 8.50am on Monday, there were delays of 18 minutes in Shrewsbury on the westbound A53 near the A49 Battlefield roundabout, with a number of other shorter delays around the county town.

Sign up for our FREE weekly Nostalgia Newsletter - with scores of archive pictures and exclusive features on the history of Shropshire and Mid Wales - all sent to your inbox every Friday. Sign up here

There were also delays of 11 minutes which were increasing in Ellesmere, on A495 Willow Street westbound between the A525 and A528 Grange Road.

The A49 between Shrewsbury and Whitchurch has a number of small delays but the traffic is increasing, and there are delays of up to 12 minutes in and around Whitchurch, including the A495 Ellesmere Road eastbound between the A528 and A525.

The A5 and M54 between Shrewsbury and Telford appears to be moving smoothly given the conditions, but there are delays coming off the motorway towards Telford town centre onto Rampart Way.

There are a number of short delays dotted around Telford.

The A41 between Newport and Market Drayton has a cluster of delays spread out across the stretch of road.

Oswestry and south Shropshire have had minimal reports of disruption on the roads due to snow so far this morning, according to the AA.

On the railways there are currently no disruptions in Shropshire listed on the National Rail website, but travellers are advised to keep checking the status of their journey.

The National Rail website said: “The Met Office have issued yellow weather warnings for snow and ice that will affect services across England, Wales and Scotland until Tuesday, January 6.

"Additionally, amber weather warnings for snow have been issued in parts of northern Scotland until late morning today.

"The forecast weather may cause trains to be disrupted:

In very cold weather, snow and ice can build up on the tracks blocking points, the equipment that allows trains to move between tracks

Ice can coat the electrified third rail and overhead power cables, preventing trains from drawing the power they need to run and leaving them stranded

Icicles on tunnels, bridges and other structures can also damage trains and overhead power cables

In very snowy weather where snow lies deeper than 30cm, trains can’t run safely unless they have been fitted with snow ploughs.

“Check before you travel. You can check your journey using the National Rail Enquiries real-time Journey Planner.

“Please take note of any service updates that may be showing with a warning triangle on your journey.”

National Rail also advised: “You may be entitled to compensation if you experience a delay in completing your journey.

“Please keep your train ticket and make a note of your journey, as both will be required to support any claim.”