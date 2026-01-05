Snow in Shropshire: List of school closures across the county
Shropshire has awoken to a blanket of white once again, and some youngsters at several schools will be overjoyed to have a snow day on the first day of the new term.
Several school closures have been announced in Shropshire, Telford and Wrekin. To see if your child's school is closed, see the list below. All schools listed are fully closed unless delays are stated.
Sign up for our FREE weekly Nostalgia Newsletter - with scores of archive pictures and exclusive features on the history of Shropshire and Mid Wales - all sent to your inbox every Friday. Sign up here
Shropshire
The Grange Primary, Bainbridge Green, Shrewsbury
St Martins Primary, Oswestry
Longlands Primary School, Market Drayton
Shrewsbury Academy, Corndon Crescent, Shrewsbury
St Martins Secondary, Oswestry
Thomas Adams, Wem
Grove School, Market Drayton
The Marches, Oswestry
Sir John Talbot School, Whitchurch
Woodlands Special School - Wem
Telford and Wrekin
Bridge School
Haberdashers' Abraham Darby - Delayed start. Opening from 10am to ensure pupils and staff have time to arrive safely
Haughton Special School - Will be closed today, PD day to take place online for staff
Holy Trinity Academy (VA) - Please check Teams and Satchel One for any work set
Madeley Academy - Delayed start. Opening from 10.10am
Telford Park School
St Peter & St Paul Catholic Primary School, Newport
Southall School, Dawley, Telford
Wooden Tops Day Nursery