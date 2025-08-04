Telford & Wrekin Council says Tesco and Aldi should 'take more responsibility' for plastic waste

The council says its "Plastic Free Taskforce" has written to national manufacturers and local suppliers to urge them to reduce their reliance on single-use plastics.

The authority names Tesco and Aldi among major plastic polluters in the Telford area, based on evidence gathered during roadside litter pick operations.

Tesco runs a large Tesco Extra store on the Wrekin Retail Park near Wellington, while Aldi recently unveiled plans to open a seventh store in Telford and Wrekin.

Tesco Extra at Wrekin Retail Park, Wellington, Telford

"Supported by the council, the taskforce has written directly to major manufacturing companies whose packaging frequently appears in local litter picks including Aldi, Tesco, Coca-Cola and Mars, urging them to take more responsibility for their environmental impact," said a spokesperson for Telford & Wrekin Council.