CCTV camera to tackle 'worst fly-tipping hotspot' in Oswestry

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

Residents in Crestwood Court have raised concerns about the misuse of the waste collection point, which has left the street littered with waste and debris.

Crestwood Court has been described as the worst fly-tipping location in Oswestry. Picture: Jay Moore

Posting on social media last month, Councillor Jay Moore (Gatacre Ward) said that Veolia, which runs Shropshire Council’s waste services, described Crestwood Court as “the worst site for fly-tipping in Oswestry.”

Cllr Moore therefore decided to take on a project to sort out the issue, which includes a multi-agency team (consisting of Shropshire Council, Veolia, West Mercia Police and local members) being set up.

An update regarding the project was discussed at an Oswestry Town Council meeting on Wednesday (March 12) evening.

Members were told recent visits from the multi-agency team showed that the site “was in an appalling state”, with the issue getting worse.

“An immediate and lasting solution is needed and is being developed by a multi-agency team,” said town clerk, Arren Roberts.

“The approach includes the deployment of the (town council owned) mobile CCTV camera on a short term basis.

“As with other areas where the camera is deployed, the costs associated with its installation (including electrical connections) are met by Oswestry Town Council from the allocated budget.

“The cameras are deployed with the approval of the police and, in this case, Shropshire Council with their purpose being the prevention and detection of crime. Signage will be the standard Oswestry CCTV signage to ensure compliance with the code of practice.”

Speaking at the meeting, Mr Roberts explained that the town council has a second operational camera in Oak Street, but it has been there for so long that it’s almost a permanent camera.

“That is the right place for that camera to be,” said Mr Roberts.

“There is a third, but it’s broken and needs to be replaced.

“The input into where CCTV goes has to sit outside a political arena because it has to be based on evidence. However, the guidance from community leaders is important.

“It’s the landowner’s responsibility to manage those situations and request CCTV goes in, not the town council’s role to say, ‘you should be putting CCTV in there’. They have to take ownership of their land.”

Councillor Les Maguire (Cabin Lane Ward) said things have exacerbated in Crestwood Court.

“There’s the litter, the anti-social behaviour and other issues down there that I know the police are aware of,” said Cllr Maguire.

“I support Councillor Moore’s motion to buy what looks to be a third one.”