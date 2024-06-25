Decision on 101-homes plan that could put Ironbridge World Heritage Site status 'at risk' now with planning inspector

Watch more of our videos on Shots! and live on Freeview channel 276

Shropshire Homes wants to build the homes at the historic Coalbrookdale Works site, in Wellington Road, in Coalbrookdale, despite the concerns of advisors to UNESCO that its status as a World Heritage Site could be at risk.

The Coalbrookdale site has links to the Industrial Revolution and was home to the Coalbrookdale AGA foundry. The development will also see conversion of the former compressor house and the reconstruction of the former pattern shop to provide three dwellings.

Ian Kilby, speaking on behalf of Shropshire Homes, told a planning inspector that it had followed the planning processes and had spent a "lot of up front development costs" on the site. It brought the site six years ago. A planning application was lodged in April, 2021.

"Bringing the matter to appeal would be a way of facilitating a decision and for the issues to be put forward," he said.

The developers revealed that they will not be applying for costs from Telford & Wrekin Council, which failed to determine the planning application in time. The appeal is on the grounds of non-determination and takes the decision away from the council.

The council's planning committee later said they would have given permission but that decision carries no weight now that a government planning inspector is involved.

Penny Stephan, the council's case officer for the proposal, told planning inspector Benjamin Webb that there had been lots of discussions both before the planning application was lodged and during discussions. She said these caused 'significant delays'.

These included after the involvement of a body called the International Council on Monuments & Sites (ICOMOS), which advises UNESCO on World Heritage Site status. They said the site was at risk of being “severely compromised” by the new development.

A community meeting at Coalbrookdale Community Centre, to discuss plans to build on the former Coalbrookdale Aga foundry site..

But Ms Stephan said the appellants had "not been able to discuss the issues with ICOMOS. The Government's Department for Digital, Culture, Media and Sport, then sent a letter to the council before it was due to make a decision in December 2022.

"We got to point where we found we weren't able to determine what the risk was," she said.

The council's spokesperson said the appellants updated their assessments but it was still not able to determine the issues. And at that stage the appellants lodge their appeal.

ICOMOS is not recognised as a 'statutory consultee' in the planning process and Mr Kilby, for Shropshire Homes, said: "The decision has to be taken in the same way as any planning application.

"ICOMOS is not a decision taker that is able to weigh up the benefits with the harms of the development."

The one day planning hearing at the Mercure Hotel, in Telford, was told that demolition work has already taken place at the site, after the council issued a dangerous structure notice. But Shropshire Homes has kept the building materials and intends to reconstruct them.

Planning documents submitted to the inspector said that since the closure of the former AGA factory there have been two fires on site and the issue of dangerous structures has been highlighted, particularly the Wingshop and the Grade II Listed Pattern Shop.

Structural reports were undertaken by the applicants in 2019 which demonstrated that the Wingshop was unsafe and significantly unfit for repair.

The site. Picture: Google

The council's Building Control Manager undertook a site visit in November 2021 and a dangerous structures notice was served on the November 25 2021 which ordered that the Pattern Shop be dismantled in its totality and the wingshop roof removed and the building propped.

Councillor Carolyn Healy, Telford Council's Cabinet Member for Climate Action, Green Spaces, Heritage & Leisure, who represents the Ironbridge Gorge ward, told the Shropshire Star that she thinks it would have been 'more helpful' to try to engage more with ICOMOS.

"I wish we had got more to a compromise on the proposals to address the concerns of ICOMOS," she said.

"I live near the site which has been a foundry for 300 years and I want to see development on the site."

The Iron Bridge in the Ironbridge Gorge UNESCO site in Shropshire

The planning inspector will take some time before delivering his decision but Councillor Healy remains concerned that the status of World Heritage Site remains 'at risk.'

"I am concerned about the risk of losing World Heritage status. It means so much to the area."

The planning inspector will decide the matter in due course.