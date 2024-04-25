But the final decision on whether the Shropshire Homes plan will get the go-ahead is to be decided by the Government's planning inspector because it has taken three years to go before the council's planning committee.

The planning application was submitted in April 2021 but due to concerns that the building work could see the Ironbridge Gorge losing its World Heritage Site status, it only went before the council's planning committee on Wednesday night – three years after the application was first made.

This means Wednesday's decision by the planning committee was non-binding, but will outline Telford & Wrekin Council's formal position on the development when it goes before the planning inspectorate.

The Coalbrookdale site has links to the Industrial Revolution and was home to the Coalbrookdale AGA foundry.

Part of the site as it is today

The 101-home development will see a number of industrial buildings demolished and replaced with dwellings along with a former compressor house and pattern shop.