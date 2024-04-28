Shropshire Star
Woman arrested in Ironbridge after public reported concerns over drink driving

A woman was arrested on Saturday night after a member of the public reported concerns about drink driving.

By Megan Jones
Published

On Saturday evening, police received a report from a member of the public who said they believed a woman to be drink driving.

Shortly after the call, officers located the woman while in control of a vehicle in the Ironbridge area.

After failing to provide a breath sample, the woman was arrested.

PCSO Shane Goodman said: "A female was arrested on the evening of April 27, in the area of Ironbridge for failing to provide a breath sample.

"Following a call from the public that they believed the female to be drunk driving, Shortly after the call police located the female whilst she was in control of a motor vehicle."

