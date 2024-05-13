Paedophile who targeted children across Black Country and Shropshire gets long jail term

Watch more of our videos on Shots! and live on Freeview channel 276

Gary Bennett, 61, of Shenstone Close in Bromsgrove has been told he must serve a minimum term of at least 18 years for the abuse of his seven victims – six male and one female – over a nine-year period from 1995 to 2004.

All of Bennett's victims were children or teenagers when he abused them and his abuse took place across many different areas of the country including in Bridgnorth, Kidderminster, Leominster, Stourbridge, Habberley and London.

He was jailed after being found guilty of 57 counts of non-recent child sexual offences including rape, attempted rape and indecency with a child.

He was handed a 28-year sentence, with a minimum term of 18 years in prison, at Worcester Crown Court on Wednesday, May 8.

The abuse was first reported to police in May 2018 and an investigation was launched immediately.

Gary Bennett has been caged for 28 years

Inspector Julie Taylor, who led the investigation, said: “This has been a long and complex case and I’m pleased that Bennett’s victims have finally been able to see him face justice.

“The abuse he put them through is absolutely sickening and is something which will affect them for the rest of their lives.

“I don’t underestimate the immense courage it took for the victims to come forward, and I’d like to commend them on their conduct throughout. Despite many delays in court proceedings, they have remained patient, dignified and determined.

“I’d encourage anyone who has been a victim of sexual assault, whether as an adult or child, and whether recent or not, to get in touch with us. You will be taken seriously and you will be listened to.”

If you’ve been affected by sexual assault then local support is available from the Victim Advice Line, a free and confidential service offering advice, practical help and emotional support to people affected by crime, regardless how long ago it happened. Support is available by telephone on 0800 9523000, via email at info@victimadviceline.org.uk and through live chat on victimadviceline.org.uk