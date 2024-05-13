Police to clamp down on knife crime in 'week of action'

Watch more of our videos on Shots! and live on Freeview channel 276

As part of the national Operation Sceptre week of action, from Monday officers across Herefordshire, Shropshire and Worcestershire are undertaking a range of activity to target those involved, or on the periphery of being involved, in knife crime.

Teams across the force area will be utilising knife arches, visiting retailers who sell knives and attending community engagement events and schools to highlight the devastating effects of carrying a knife and encourage diversionary pathways away from knife crime.

Superintendent Brian Gibbs, West Mercia Police’s force lead for knife crime, said: “Knife crime has a devastating impact on families and communities. Weeks of action like Sceptre are an opportunity to show the work West Mercia Police is engaged in all year round to tackle the issues and protect communities.

“We take a robust approach to anyone found illegally in possession of a knife or bladed article on the streets and want to take early intervention to stop this from happening.

“I would encourage everyone to take the opportunity to rid yourselves of any unwanted or illegal weapons by taking them to our knife surrender bins and stop the knife from getting into the wrong hands.

“If you suspect someone is carrying a knife, please have those difficult conversations before it is too late and report it to the police. You could stop someone you love from becoming a victim of knife crime.

“Carrying knives or other weapons do not keep you safe. It puts you in much greater danger, and you are more likely to become involved in a violent situation and be injured yourself.”

Police and Crime Commissioner John Campion added: “Knife crime continues to devastate lives and local communities within West Mercia.

“We all have a part to play to change this too familiar story. I welcome this important operation by West Mercia Police which gives people the opportunity to make a change and drop the knife.

“As PCC, I am also focused on reducing serious violence and proud to support life-changing initiatives such as Steer Clear, which help to educate young people on the dangers of carrying a knife and choose a different path.”

Knife surrender bins are located at our police station front counters situated in Shrewsbury, Telford, Kidderminster, Hereford and Worcester.

To report anonymously, call the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 or via the website Fearless.org.