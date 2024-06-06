Why is it so cold - and when will it warm up for Shropshire?

Watch more of our videos on Shots! and live on Freeview channel 276

According to meteorologists, cold air from the Arctic has been blasting the country this week, bringing with it a dip in temperatures despite the blue skies.

It's meant that in Shropshire, day time temperatures have been lingering around the low to mid-teens, with overnight temperatures plummeting to single figures.

But will it start to look up anytime soon? The answer: almost.

It's looking chilly again overnight into Friday, with another cool but bright start to the day.

A few sunny spells should bring temperatures up to the mid teens, but a cold wind looks like it will persist, meaning it's likely to still feel cool.

But the Met Office has said temperatures should return to "near normal" over the weekend, but evenings could remain "notably chilly".

Near normal doesn't mean it's time to crack out the paddling pool however - it's worth noting that the average temperature of June last year was 16.8C.