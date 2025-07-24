Pluto to reach peak brightness this week - exact date you could spot the dwarf planet

Pluto will reach opposition - its brightest moment of the year - this week, according to National Geographic.

This is the best time to try and spot Pluto, although you will need a telescope.

The best time to see Pluto

What is opposition?

In astronomy, opposition is when a planet or planetary body is directly opposite the sun from the Earth’s point of view. This means the object rises as the sun sets and remains visible all night.

When is opposition and the best time to try and see Pluto?

The best time to look for Pluto is on Friday (July 25) as this is when it reaches opposition.

However, you may also be able to spot Pluto in the days leading up to and after July 25 when it will be at near peak brightness.