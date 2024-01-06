Roads reopening as river levels begin to drop and flood warnings removed

A swollen River Severn has once again seen widespread flooding hit residents and businesses in Shrewsbury, Ironbridge,Bewdley and Bridgnorth.

But as the river begins to recede, clean-up operations are taking place across the county as roads begin to reopen.

While levels remain high, they beginning to fall and three flood warnings and two flood alerts remain in place after a very wet start to the year.

The flood warnings, which indicate flooding is expected, remain in place for the Severn at Bridgnorth, Hampton Loade and Highley, and Quatford.

The two flood alerts, which indicate flooding is possible, are in place for the majority of the Severn, and the River Worfe between Shifnal and Bridgnorth.

Two flood warnings were removed on Saturday morning, for the Severn at Sutton Wharf, and Fort Pendlestone and Severn Hall.

On the roads, Shropshire Council has said they hope the A442 in Bridgnorth will be reopened this afternoon after crews have been working to remove flood debris from the roads.

In Shrewsbury, Longden Coleham was opened on Friday afternoon alongside Chester Street and Coton Hill.

Roushill, Ravens Meadow, Victoria Avenue and Williams Way were open again on Saturday morning.

The flood barriers on the Wharfage in Ironbridge are expected to remain in place for the next few days, so the road continues to remain closed.

Ferry Road remains closed, but Telford & Wrekin Council hope that The Lloyds and Buildwas Road will reopen later today after the clean-up has concluded.

Shropshire Council has also shared advice for residents forced to leave their homes due to the rising river levels.

Their website states: "If you’ve had to leave your home, check with the emergency services that it’s safe before you return. If the flood water is still in your property or garden space, please take care as there may be hidden dangers like sharp objects or raised manhole covers.

"Once the flood water has subsided it's important that you document the extent of the damage and call your insurance company as soon as possible. Recovering after a flood can be a difficult experience. Useful information on starting the process of recovery can be found on the National Flood Forum website (nationalfloodforum.org.uk/about-flooding/recovering/what-should-i-do)

"Flood water may contain harmful substances like sewage, chemicals and animal waste which could make you unwell. If you come into contact with flood water, wash your hands thoroughly. Information on how to clean your property after a flood event can be found on the Gov.UK website (gov.uk/government/publications/flooding-and-health-public-advice)."