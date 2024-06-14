Will we ever see the back of this cruel summer?

Watch more of our videos on Shots! and live on Freeview channel 276

It's the time of year when we are meant to be on the court playing a spot of tennis, or scoring some runs in a cricket game.

The weather has been drizzly, cold, and downright miserable, and unfortunately it won't be changing any time soon.

Temperatures have been around one to three degrees below average for the time of year, but the cloud, rain and wind have made it feel even colder.

The chilly weather is due to the air moving in from the Arctic – a big contrast to this time last year when the UK had the warmest June on record.

As usual, there are drier and warmer spells in the south of England, and wetter, colder ones in the north – so if you're not going abroad this summer, you know where to go.

Here is what the weather is predicted to be like in the West Midlands over the next few weeks.

Saturday will be blustery, cool, and showery with potentially some heavy and thundery downpours in the afternoon and highs of 17 degrees.

There will be some sunny spells on Sunday and Monday with some areas staying dry, but others getting some heavy showers. Tuesday is set to be mainly dry across the region, feeling warm in the sun and winds easing.

Next Friday is when we will start seeing a very slight change in the forecast for the better, with a low percentage of rain and temperatures reaching up to 18 degrees across the midlands.

Overall, from now until early July, there will not be more of any one type of weather, the Met Office predicts. From June 28 to July 12, all areas can expect to see some spells of drier, sunnier weather, but there will also be showers or longer spells of rain at times.

Currently the only signals, weak as they are, hint that rain and showers will tend to be more biased towards the north and west, with any more prolonged drier interludes favouring the south. Temperatures are most likely to be close to or slightly above average.