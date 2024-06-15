Weather for the weekend as the bees carry on regardless of the rain

Watch more of our videos on Shots! and live on Freeview channel 276

Amateur photographer Peter Steggles took this picture of a honey bee hard at work on a flower in Rushbury, Shropshire, on Friday afternoon.

But even the bees would have been keen to get inside the hive later on in the day when the heavens opened in many parts of Shropshire.

And the weather forecasters at the Met Office say that we and the bees will be dodging showers this weekend. It is also set to be unsettled and cooler than normal over the weekend.

Saturday is set to start cloudy and changing to light showers by late morning. Top temperature 15C.

Sunday is set to be the better day of the two with temperatures rising to 18C. It should start sunny but change to cloudy by lunchtime.