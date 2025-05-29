Major mobile signal boost in South Shropshire as masts upgraded through Government scheme

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

Masts in the Shropshire Hills that were initially only used to connect EE customers and those dialling 999 have been upgraded to provide coverage from all mobile network operators.

The Government has extended its Shared Rural Network (SRN) programme to see upgrades to more than 50 mobile communications masts in some of the UK’s most renowned natural parks.

The Government said the upgraded masts will cover a footprint equivalent to the size of 66,470 football pitches. Its hoped the upgrades will benefit local residents, visitors, and hikers in the region's beauty spots with fast and reliable 4G networks in areas that were "previously plagued by poor signal".

Alongside the Shropshire Hills, the North York Moors National Park, parts of the Southern Upland Way and remote parts of Wales have received connectivity boosts.

The Shropshire Hills.

South Shropshire MP, Stuart Anderson has welcomed the move after calling on the Government to improve mobile coverage in the region. The MP said more than half of people responding to a survey said their mobile data connection was "very unreliable".

However, he has expressed concerns after Telecoms Minister Sir Chris Bryant told Mr Anderson that there are "no plans to allocate additional funding beyond this".

Stuart Anderson MP said: "In January, I urged Ministers to ensure all of South Shropshire receives better mobile coverage as soon as possible. This followed my cellular network survey, where more than half of residents reported very unreliable mobile connection.

"I am glad that Ministers have listened to these concerns and delivered upgrades to these masts in the Shropshire Hills. A new and improved online coverage checker is also expected to launch in June.

"Yet, it is disappointing that they have not confirmed additional funding for mobile connectivity. It is vital for both social integration and economic growth. So, I will continue to push for more investment in rural areas like ours."

The Government said the upgrades mark "significant progress" in its mission to "break down barriers to opportunity".

Telecoms Minister Sir Chris Bryant added: "The growth potential of our areas of outstanding natural beauty must not be stunted by patchy internet.

"This milestone is a major step forward for better connectivity for all corners of the UK meaning everyone can reap the benefits of the digital age. From boosting tourism and business opportunities to providing safer outdoors experiences for visitors to our treasured countryside."