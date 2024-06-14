Why buying a pint at pub chain will help Shropshire wildlife charity

The Chef & Brewer Collection is showing its commitment to the Great British countryside with the launch of a thirst-quenching limited-edition cask ale for summer, Golden Nectar.

The pub chain’s pledge will see 20p from every pint sold to the Shropshire Wildlife Trust, which campaigns for a thriving natural world where natural habitats help address the climate and ecological emergencies.

It follows new research from The Chef & Brewer Collection revealing the humble bumblebee has been crowned the nation’s favourite back garden insect, claiming two thirds of the votes (66 per cent).

The Chef & Brewer Collection’s study further found that bumblebees were nearly seven times more popular than their closest rival, with the snail claiming just 11 per cent of the vote, and spiders taking third spot (7 per cent).

Golden Nectar will be available across all 150 Chef & Brewer country pubs until July 23 – when nesting continues in earnest for British bumblebees.

Guests visiting their local pub to enjoy food and drink will be able to take home their own beer coasters made entirely from seed paper.

Gardener and horticulturalist Frances Tophill has endorsed the Chef & Brewer Collection’s charity initiative in support of UK bees and biodiversity, offering insight into their importance within the ecosystem and how people can do their bit to help them in their own gardens.

She is working with the brand to craft the ultimate ‘Gardening Principles’, to provide guidance on how to design and plant a beautiful bio-diverse pub garden for guests and wildlife to enjoy, choosing plants that are easy to maintain and give impact all year round.

Frances said: “Bees are a key pollinator in the UK and play a vital role in the pollination of crops such as peas, beans and tomatoes, to ensure the best quality produce lands on our plates in pubs, and the shelves in supermarkets.

“The introduction of bees into any natural environment is widely beneficial, to plants, crops and other insects, and so taking steps to create an insect friendly garden space, free of chemical and pesticides, has huge benefits to ensure that ecosystem is thriving.

“The Chef & Brewer Collection’s activity with Shropshire Wildlife Trust marries up two popular past times, enjoying a pint at the pub and gardening, meaning you can indulge in a refreshing drink while also doing your bit to support biodiversity, what’s not to like?”

Mollie Smith, marketing manager for the Chef & Brewer Collection, said: "This summer marks the start of a blossoming partnership with award winning gardener, Frances, who is working with us to help make our gardens even better, more seasonal, and more diverse.

“We have worked with Frances to create our great gardens pledge, creating our principles for what makes a sustainable British pub garden.

“We look forward to welcoming lots of guests to our gardens across the Chef & Brewer Collection to enjoy simply being outside, or to toast Summer with our Golden Nectar Ale."

To find your local Chef & Brewer pub visit www.chefandbrewer.com/