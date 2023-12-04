The Met Office last night rescinded a 19-hour warning for ice which had covered most of the county and threatened to turn the morning commute into slippery experience.

A warning for snow that covered much of mid Wales, including Montgomery, Welshpool and Newtown, and spread into the Clun area was also dropped as it became clear that any cloudbursts would be of the wet rather than the frozen water variety.

It is now that rain which has put the Environment Agency on alert, with flood warnings now in place and renewed earlier this morning . They will be reviewed later this afternoon.

In Shropshire and the wider region there are nine food alerts for brooks in the Wyre Forest, Ledwyche Brook and River Rea, Rea Brook and Cound Brook, the River Lugg North of Leominster, the River Salwarpe, the River Sow and River Penk, the River Stour and Smestow Brook in the Black Country and South Staffordshire, and the Upper Teme.

The old familiar place at the Tern and Perry catchments are also included on the list.

The message from the EA is to be careful and avoid using low lying footpaths and bridges near local watercourses and plan driving routes to avoid low lying roads near rivers, which may be flooded.

River levels are also rising on the River Severn but the levels are currently well off posing any imminent risk of flooding.

There are no flood warnings in place by Natural Resources Wales in the Severn's catchment areas.