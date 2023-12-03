The period covers the Monday morning rush hour and the yellow warning is currently in place until midday tomorrow.

Temperatures in some parts have risen to 2C allowing a thaw to set in, but the Met Office warns that there is a risk of icy patches developing this evening and overnight leading to difficult travel conditions.

The warning says: "Icy patches are likely to develop this evening and overnight leading to difficult travel conditions."

They advise people to "probably" expect some icy patches on some untreated roads, pavements and cycle paths.

Heath services will be on alert too as the Met Office expects some injuries from slips and falls on icy surfaces.

Further ahead they say the colder weather is likely to persist for some with a continued risk of widespread frosts and hill snow.

By the end of the week, however, any risk of snow is likely to be restricted to higher ground in northern Scotland and temperatures will be around average for the time of year for most of the country.

The UK Health Security Aagency has issued yellow and amber cold-health alerts for the health sector covering all regions of England through until the December 5.

The Met Office adds that snowfall in late autumn or early winter doesn’t generally linger because ground temperatures broadly remain relatively high, especially compared with values in late winter, after the ground loses more of its warmth.

Weather amateur Liam Ball, who has a private weather station in Telford says Saturday (2) was the coldest he's recorded since getting a PWS in Jan 2020. The maximum temperature was -1.4C, the minimum -6.8c and an average of -3.5C.

He adds that it was below 0C for 40 hours. From 4pm on the 1st until 7am on Sunday.

Dave Throup, a former Environment Agency chief in the Midlands, often tweets about climate change and conditions.

Dave has looked at the Central England Temperature record for the start of the month.

He says it was the coldest start to December in Central England for more than 100 years. The data is compiled by the Met Office.

He tweeted: "An exceptionally cold start to December in Central England.

"Coldest for over 100 years.

"Suspect it won’t last."