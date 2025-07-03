Ten rare penguin chicks named after celestial wonders after hatching at Chester Zoo - with one being raised by a same-sex couple

The rare new arrivals are highly threatened Humboldt penguins, one of the most at risk out of the world’s 17 species of penguin, and began hatching from their eggs between April 16 and 28.

They have spent their first few weeks of life tucked away in their nest burrows, with both mum and dad sharing feeding and parenting duties.

Keepers at Chester Zoo supported the parents by providing plenty of extra fish, which the adult penguins swallow, blend into a protein-rich soup and then regurgitate to feed the chicks.

Each new arrival has also been weighed and had their airways checked regularly to help monitor their development, often tripling or even quadrupling in size in just a few weeks.



In a heart-warming development, one of the chicks is being raised by a same-sex penguin couple, Scampi and Flounder, who stepped in to help raise one of two eggs laid by another penguin pair, Wotsit and Peach.

The zoo’s bird experts carefully shared the eggs between the two nests to help give both chicks the best possible start and help improve chances of successful fledging.

Now, keepers say the chicks are just ‘days away’ from taking the plunge into their very first swimming lessons at the zoo’s Penguin Island habitat, a special milestone where they’ll be seen taking to the water alongside their parents.

The first images show the chicks undergoing regular weigh-ins as they more than triple in size in the first three weeks of life

This year’s cohort have been named after stars and celestial wonders, with keepers dubbing eight of the chicks Ursa, Alcyone, Quasar, Orion, Dorado, Cassiopeia, Altair and Xena.

The final two chicks are yet to be named, with the public being asked to help choose their names via a special vote across the zoo’s social media channels.

Zoe Sweetman, Team Manager of Penguins at Chester Zoo, said: “Ten chicks hatching in one season marks a bumper year for the penguins here.

"It’s fantastic news for the species and a brilliant success for the international conservation breeding programme.

"The fluffy new arrivals are all being looked after brilliantly by their parents, having nearly quadrupled in size since they first emerged.



“They’re now days away from a really exciting milestone, their very first swimming lessons, which is always a thrill to witness as they dive into the pool for the very first time.

“In what has been one of our long standing traditions, each year we pick a fun theme to help name our chicks, which helps us keep track of who is who now that there are 63 penguins in the colony.

"This year we’ve gone with a celestial theme for naming the chicks and we’ve had a lot of fun coming up with names inspired by stars, constellations and cosmic wonders.

"But we’ve saved the final two names for the public, who can help us choose via the zoo’s social media channels.”