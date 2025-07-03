Knighton Woodland Tots CIC asked the council for £654 to enable them to test the river and signal to residents whether it’s safe to bathe there or not.

They want to develop a simple traffic light flag system to use in the summer, to tell people when the river water is safe for bathing.

The town council had previously agreed to give them £516 which is ear marked in the budget to match-fund a grant the group had applied for.

But at a recent meeting Knighton Mayor Councillor Tom Taylor said the group had successfully received a grant but it only covers nitrate and phosphate testing, not biological bacterium testing. He said they need another £654 for those tests.

Toni Pettitt of Knighton Woodland Tots CIC previously said: “The proposal is to use a red, amber and green flag system to tell residents when it would be safe to use the river for bathing, paddling and wild swimming.

“This is a follow on idea that has evolved from the water testing we have done, and largely influenced from the bacteria testing that our volunteer citizen scientists have been doing in conjunction with the nationwide Catchment Systems Thinking Cooperative project.

“Bacteria testing in particular varies week by week, ranging from safe, to probably safe, possibly safe, possibly unsafe, probably unsafe, unsafe.

“When we have consulted with the local community, ranging from families with young children, older members who grew up in the area, and young people, all reported the same thing: They have fond memories of paddling, swimming, bathing in the river Teme surrounding Knighton, but do not think it is safe to do so anymore and therefore do not spend their recreation time doing this anymore.

“Hence we would like to bring a simple system that displays the recent water test results to the Knighton community during the warmer months so that the community may start to enjoy the river again, feeling more secure in the knowledge of when it is safe to do so, and what times to avoid it.

“We believe such a system will draw people back down to an area which we should be proud to have within our town, and to celebrate the river Teme in all its glory and all it has to offer.”

Councillor Taylor said: “I think we should support it because pretty much everyone in Knighton has played or paddled in the river. The last time I swam in it, the condition was quite poor and I think it’s an excellent idea to have a flag system to let people know when the river is safe to swim or paddle in.”

He said although the cost of the project is small it is more than the Woodland Tots can afford.

He urged members to support it and said: “This is something positive and visible that we can do.”

But some members felt the extra £654 in addition to the £516 already pledged, was a lot of money.

They voted four in favour and four against the proposal.

Councillor Taylor said he could use his casting vote but he would prefer to get a consensus. He asked members for an acceptable amount.

Councillor Petranella Ford said; “I completely agree with doing the testing but this year I have been saying no to everything because of how high our precept was. That is why I will not suggest an amount.”

Councillor Chris Branford said: “It’s a lot of money especially if they need to ask for more again next year.”

Deputy Mayor Councillor Tina Sharp suggested £250, which was seconded by Councillor Taylor. Members then voted four in favour and two against and agreed to give £250.

Councillor Taylor said he would pay the remaining £404.18 from his mayor’s allowance.