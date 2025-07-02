'Town of flowers' Shrewsbury battles heat to maintain blooming beauty ahead of judging for prestigious competitions

Shrewsbury Town Council teams are making the final preparations as the town braces itself to welcome prestigious judges for the Heart of England in Bloom and Britain in Bloom UK Finals competitions.

To ensure floral displays remain in top condition and as stunning as possible, the town council employs a dedicated team who are responsible for watering these features on a regular bases. This includes hanging baskets, planters, and floral installations in key locations across the town.

However, continued dry weather after the warmest and sunniest spring on record has presented a "challenge" to the dedicated teams who are working hard to defy the heat and keep Shrewsbury looking beautiful.

A dedicated team are working hard to keep Shrewsbury looking beautiful ahead of judging for prestigious floral competitions. Picture: Shrewsbury Town Council

A spokesperson said: "To ensure these stunning displays remain in top condition throughout the summer, Shrewsbury Town Council maintains a dedicated team responsible for watering all floral features on a regular basis. This includes the hanging baskets, planters, and floral installations in key locations.

"With the recent spell of warm weather, keeping plants sufficiently watered has presented a challenge, but the team is working diligently to ensure everything continues to thrive.

"The larger tree planters, which appear throughout the town centre, may appear dry on the surface, but residents and visitors can be assured that they are being properly maintained and are receiving sufficient water at root level thanks to the reservoir design on the container with a constant feed and the team’s expert care and attention."

Shrewsbury will be assessed by judges for the regional Heart of England in Bloom competition on Tuesday, July 22 before the town competes in the Britain in Bloom UK Finals in the Small City & City category on Thursday, July 31.

The Dingle in Shrewsbury is looking stunning. Picture: Shrewsbury Town Council

The county town is going head-to-head with some of the top floral destinations in the country including Harrogate (Yorkshire in Bloom), Royal Tunbridge Wells (South & South East in Bloom), Aberdeen Communities Together (Keep Scotland Beautiful), Chorley in Bloom (North West in Bloom), Derry (Ulster in Bloom), the London Borough of Tower Hamlets (London in Bloom), and Torquay in Bloom (South West in Bloom).

All towns and cities will be judged by the same two judges over a two-week period.

As part of their visit, judges will tour locations across the town that Shrewsbury Town Council says represent the impact of Shrewsbury’s horticultural and community projects, including the Love2Stay Touring & Glamping Resort, Weeping Cross Nursery, The Dingle and the floral carpet bed at Shrewsbury Castle.

Andy Jenks and Karl Jarvis have created a stunning floral carpet bed at Shrewsbury Castle that commemorates the 80th anniversary of Victory in Europe (VE) Day. Picture: Shrewsbury Town Council

At Shrewsbury Castle, horticulturalists Andy Jenks and Karl Jarvis have created a striking floral carpet bed that commemorates the 80th anniversary of Victory in Europe (VE) Day.

The stunning display features more than 10,000 plug plants, and took a week to prepare and complete at Weeping Cross Nursery.

Meanwhile, at the heart of the town's Quarry Park, The Dingle, Mark Bowen and Amy Jones have led planting of the seasonal carpet beds. Each year, more than 30,000 plants are carefully placed within the town's showpiece garden, contributing towards the around 300,000 plants that brighten Shrewsbury’s parks, open spaces, and gateways.

Earlier this year, the Shrewsbury Youth Council launched a Britain in Bloom-linked competition, inviting local students aged four to 11 to design a floral planter using a five by five grid template.

The competition attracted more than 200 entries, and judges had the tough job of whittling this down to six winning designs that have been brought to life as vibrant 5ft x 5ft planters.

These eye-catching displays can now be seen in The Square and outside the Old Market Hall in Shrewsbury.