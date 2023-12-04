Weather update: More rain and cold temperatures on the way - and some snow

It's going to be a wet day for most today and it's going to continue to be chilly with some snow possible in parts of the region, according to the Met Office's latest update.

You can expect rain in most parts of the West Midlands and Shropshire - probably heaviest in the south of the region, but there's a flood warning in place for Illey Brook at Halesowen.

The Met Office say some snow is likely over the Shropshire hills. It'll feel cold with icy patches possible. It'll also be a cold, icy day with maximum temperatures reaching 5C (41F).

The weather will remain unpleasantly damp this evening and overnight "with further periods of rain and drizzle, perhaps still falling as snow over some hills."

It'll also turn icy and quite foggy over higher ground. With minimum temperatures set around the 0C (32F) mark, it's definitely worth being extra careful on the roads.

Tuesday will see more showers according to the Met Office, but it'll turn drier throughout the day and remain cloudy.

While the winds will ease off a little, the maximum temperature will be 6C (43F) so it's going to remain cold.

The outlook for Wednesday to Friday is similar.

The Met office says: "Frost and patchy freezing fog clearing on Wednesday, then generally bright.

"Rain is likely by the evening, possibly preceded by hill snow. Milder, wetter and windier to end the week."