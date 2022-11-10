Five Shropshire sites removed from Historic England 'at risk' register - but one added

Wellington’s conservation area has been taken off Historic England’s official at risk register

The public body on Thursday revealed the five sites in the county which have been saved from the 'Heritage at Risk' register this year.

One building in the county, Broadstone Chapel, Broadstone, Munslow, has been added to the list.

The register includes buildings, structures, places of worship and archaeological sites that are known to be at risk as a result of neglect, decay and inappropriate development.

The Church of St Margaret in Aston Scott, the Church of St Michael and All Angels in Smethcott, Camp Ring motte and bailey castle in Stanton Lacey, Whitchurch Urban and Wellington conservation area, have all been saved.

The parish church in the village of Acton Scott is now ‘safe’

Louise Brennan from Historic England said: “It is central to Historic England’s mission that we pass on to future generations the rich legacy of historic buildings and places that we have inherited from previous generations.

"Our Heritage at Risk programme is a key contributor to this ambition. With the help of local communities and partners, imaginative thinking and business planning, we can bring historic places back to life in the West Midlands.”

Over the past year, 13 historic buildings and sites have been saved in the West Midlands, as a result of funding and thanks to heritage partners, dedicated teams of volunteers, community groups, councils and charities.

Historic England awarded £1,220,523 in repair grants to 11 historic places and sites, including conservation areas, in the West Midlands on the Heritage at Risk Register over the past year.

Heritage Minister Lord Parkinson of Whitley Bay said: "Historic England's Heritage at Risk Register plays a vital role in our ongoing mission to protect and preserve our rich heritage across the country.

"It helps to ensure that future generations can continue to benefit from everything our historic sites and buildings have to offer.