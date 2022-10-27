Notification Settings

Water company plans to demolish large part of Ludlow sewage treatment works

By David Tooley

A water company has applied to carry out a major demolition project at its sewage treatment works in Ludlow as it steps up efforts to cut pollution.

Ludlow Sewage Treatment Works. Photo: Google
Severn Trent Water has applied to Shropshire Council for the demolition of five big glass coated steel digested sludge storage tanks, other treatment tanks, a high-level access walkway and supporting steelwork, blockwork wall surrounding the digestion plant, and miscellaneous other buildings at the site in Overton Road.

The water company is planning upgrades to meet the river bathing water directive, and to provide a sufficient footprint within the boundary of the site for a new activated sludge process.

The company is planning to use 15m tall demolition shears which will be used to cut the tanks and metalwork into sections and then to lower these to ground level where they will either be placed directly into skips or lorries.

Once demolition has been completed, Severn Trent has told the council that it wants to start a new activated sludge process.

The entire digestion plant can be demolished and cleared down to ground level within a period of six to eight weeks by a single machine demolishing one tank at a time.

David Tooley

By David Tooley

Senior Reporter

Senior reporter at the Shropshire Star, focusing on the south of the county. Got a story? Get in touch at david.tooley@mnamedia.co.uk.

