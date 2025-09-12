The Epynt display will take place at the Llanwrtyd Heritage and Arts Centre on Sunday, September 14

The Epynt display will take place at the Llanwrtyd Heritage and Arts Centre on Sunday, September 14, opening at 10am.

It will be a chance to learn about the clearances of the Epynt and how it affected the people and changed the area for ever.

There will be previously unseen photographs and detailed accounts.

There will also be live performances including the Drama Iorwerth play with a Welsh performance at 11am, and an English performance at 2pm.

Refreshments will be available.

The Mid-Wales four-day Walking Festival in Llanwrtyd Wells will then start on Wednesday, September 17 and continue until Saturday, September 20.

Running since 1980, the four day event attracts entrants from far and wide.

These non-competitive walks offer a great social opportunity for like -minded people, some interesting and technically challenging walks and some of the finest scenery in Great Britain.

There is walking available on any or all of the four days with self-guided routes of eight, 12 or 20 miles. gpx files are available for navigation devices, the routes are posted on the OS Maps website and app, and a small scale printed route map is issued at registration.

Certificates are available for every individual completing their chosen route(s).

A spokesperson said: “The routes are designed to ensure you experience for yourself the magnificent area in which we are lucky enough to live, taking in mountains, moorland, streams, forests and rivers.

“There are two or three checkpoints to monitor your progress and provide tea, coffee, water and home-made cakes.”

The event culminates with the "Blister Ball" on the Saturday night with live music and dancing at the Neuadd Arms Hotel in Llanwrtyd Wells.

Entry to the walks is £10 per day or £35 for all four days, with online entries closing 7 days before the event.

On the day entries are possible, at a surcharge of £2 per day.

For more information visit https://www.green-events.co.uk/mid-wales-4-day-walking-festival