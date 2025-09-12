Welsh Government has made the award to Powys County Council, working in partnership with Ceredigion County Council, as part of its Transforming Towns programme.

Funding is available for up to 70% of project costs, up to a maximum of £300,000 per application, for schemes which address priorities outlined in a town’s placemaking or investment plan.

Placemaking Grants in the two counties are awarded by a Mid Wales regional board, but expressions of interest must be submitted to the council where the project is based. These can be delivered by the county councils themselves, or by third parties such as town councils, partnerships, charities, voluntary organisations and private businesses.

“This investment will help create jobs, boost economic activity and breathe new life into high streets and town centres across Mid Wales,” said Councillor James Gibson-Watt, Powys County Council’s Cabinet Member for a More Prosperous Powys, and Councillor Clive Davies, Ceredigion County Council’s Cabinet Member for Economy, Regeneration and Carbon Management, in a joint statement.

“The types of projects we are likely to support include developing underused, empty or run down properties into businesses, housing, leisure facilities, commercial premises or community facilities; improving the appearance of properties and/or reshaping them to make them more viable; or improving existing premises by introducing innovative services and connectivity, such as high speed broadband, which will attract businesses.”

Since its launch in 2020, the Transforming Towns programme has awarded more than £314 million in grant and loan funding to support regeneration across Wales.

Cabinet Secretary for Housing and Local Government, Jayne Bryant, said: “By investing in our towns and city centres, we are not only enhancing the physical environment but also fostering economic growth and improving the quality of life for residents.

“Bringing empty properties back into active use and breathing new life into our town and city centres are key pillars of our regeneration strategy here in Wales.

“The continuation of the grant programme, with increased funding and grant allowances, makes funding for regeneration projects more accessible, enabling us to build on the successes we have already achieved.”

More information on Transforming Towns Placemaking Grants for 2025-2027 is available for Powys at https://en.powys.gov.uk/transformingtowns and for Ceredigion at https://www.ceredigion.gov.uk/business/funding-and-grants/transforming-towns-placemaking-grant/