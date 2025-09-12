Ambulances turning around 'due to poor diversion signs' on village road near Oswestry

That is what one councillor told Shropshire Council’s Cabinet this week as he asked for an update on the work taking place in Pant Glas, a small village between Oswestry and Selattyn.

The unnamed road has been closed for nearly seven months due to a collapsed carriageway. Councillor Craig Emery, the Green and Progressive Independents councillor who represents Selattyn and Gobowen, said the temporary closure has been extended several times, but with no progress being completed.

“The road closure has split the community of Pantglas,” said Cllr Emery.

“Can cabinet members update the community as to an expected timetable for the completion of works in the area? Can they further provide reassurance as to how similar schemes will be better managed from now on, so that local members can track progress.”

Ambulances reportedly had to turn around due to \"poor diversion signs\" that were put in place while a road in Pant Glas was closed. Picture: Google

In response, Councillor David Vasmer, portfolio holder for highways and environment, said: “A section of the original stone culvert collapsed leading to a void forming under the road, and a hole appeared on the road surface.

“Due to the position of the hole, the road has had to be closed on an emergency basis. The work to repair the culvert involves the replacement of a section of the original stone culvert with a 900mm concrete pipe.”

Cllr Vasmer added, while managers do their very best, they lack the financial resources which makes it harder for staff to respond in a timely manner.

“That does not stop us from reviewing our responses and looking for improvements,” he said.

However, Councillor Julian Dean, who was reading the question on behalf of Cllr Emery, said that during the closure, the diversion signs were so poor that it’s been reported that ambulances had to turn around and find different route. This, he said, added up to 40 minutes to the journeys.

“That clearly is not a satisfactory situation,” said Cllr Dean.

“I would like some reassurance that we are going to move towards a situation where councillors have a mechanism for overviewing works such as this, and other infrastructure work.

“As we’ve discussed in previous meetings, it’s high time that councillors have a much better idea of how they can track the schemes that have already been agreed but haven’t actually been implemented.”

Councillor Heather Kidd, leader of Shropshire Council, added that the communication between the works team and the local member “has been shocking.”

“It is improving but it’s not good enough,” she said.

“I’ve been told that the work started a week ago, so it’s got three weeks left to run.”