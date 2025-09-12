Electric vehicle charging plan for Telford retail park falls foul of regulation

The decision by officials at Telford & Wrekin Council means that high power EV charging company IONITY will have to consider submitting a full planning application if it wants to justify the use of the site at Telford Bridge Retail Park.

Officials at the council wrote: “The proposed use and development would not be classed as permitted development because the regulations state that development would not be permitted if it would result in there being more than one unit of equipment housing within a non-domestic area lawfully used for off-street parking.

“The proposal contains a sub-station, LV panel and power cabinet which is a total of three.

“Therefore as such, planning permission is required.”

Telford Bridge Retail Park. Picture: Google

Planning agent Victoria Whelan, of BNP Paribas Real Estate, had asked council planners to approve a certificate of lawfulness for the proposed development at the site on Colliers Way, in Old Park.

It would mean the installation of four EV charging units and associated equipment to service eight EV charging bays replacing 16 existing car parking spaces.

Works will also include the installation of a substation, power cabinet, and the replacement of lighting columns, associated electrical works and cabling, bollards, upgraded drainage, improved paving, and line marking.

“There will be no loss of trees, vegetation or soft landscaping as a result of the proposed use,” the planning agent added.