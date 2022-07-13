Severn Valley Railway postpones steam trains due to weather conditions

Steam Trains at Severn Valley Railway postponed due to extreme weather

From Wednesday to Friday, the station's steam trains will not be running due to the increased likelihood of fires alongside the tracks.

The only trains taking passengers will be diesel hauled as they are much less risk to public safety.

A spokesperson for the railway station said: "The serious ongoing risk of lineside fires means we have decided not to operate our steam locomotives on the line over the next few days.

"The hot dry weather poses a significant risk of fires being started by the cinders escaping from the engines."