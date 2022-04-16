Walk Against Waste to promote food waste reduction in and around Shropshire

Shrewsbury Food Hub

The food hub has announced it will be hosting the Walk Against Waste event again this year, to increase awareness of reducing waste and the positive impact it has on the environment.

To take part in the walk, people can make a donation of £6 by purchasing a route map and taking this on a 6km walk across six bridges in Shrewsbury.

A spokesperson for Shrewsbury Food Hub said: "All donations will help support our wonderful group of more than 120 volunteers to stop good food from going to waste and making sure that it gets it into bellies not bins.

"An additional bonus this year – every penny donated will be doubled by the 'Big Five' Green Match Fund so every step you take will make double the difference."

Everyone has been invited to join in with the walk, which is said to be a relaxed and family atmosphere, walking together to show appreciation for the environment.

Shrewsbury Food Hub re-distribute surplus food and promote food waste reduction in Shropshire for environmental and social good.

Since April 2016, the team have collected surplus food from 28 suppliers and shared it with 50 community partners.

Last year, the hub's 123 volunteers stopped 172 tonnes of good food from going to waste, offsetting more than 500 tonnes of greenhouse gases.

They work with partners including Shrewsbury Ark, Shropshire Mind, Shrewsbury Town in the Community youth clubs and 10 schools.

The event will take place from Sunday April 24, starting from Shrewsbury College, English Bridge, where people can purchase a map between 9am and 4pm.