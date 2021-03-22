Green light given first phase of huge new Telford estate

Artist impression of the Miller Home development

Miller Homes applied for permission to build 455 homes on 69 acres of land northeast of Castle Farm Way, in Priorslee.

Telford and Wrekin Council’s planning department has given the scheme the thumbs up including designating a fifth of the one-to-four-bedroom homes as for affordable housing.

Outline permission for “up to 1,100 dwellings” between Castle Farm Way and the A5 Holborn Crescent was granted in 2016. If approved in full, the estate will eventually include a primary school, a retirement village, green space, playing areas and commercial facilities.

A design statement, submitted by Miller Homes along with its application to build “phase one”, stated: “Priorslee east is an urban development extension east of the expanding town of Telford set to bring additional community facilities, education and employment opportunities to the area.”

Phase one covers 69 acres and includes 16 one-bedroom, 116 two-bedroom, 211 three-bedroom and 112 four-bedroom homes.

In addition to the 455 homes of which 91 will be affordable the application includes two attenuation ponds to the south, green spaces, playing fields just east of Ely Close and Salisbury Avenue and the main access road that will eventually run from Castle Farm Way in the south to the A5 Holborn Crescent in the north.

Designs for the primary school and community building will be included in separate planning applications.

St Georges and Priorslee Parish Council which has been consulted about the development stated that it hoped the school and community facilities “will be built sooner rather than later”.