DBA Estates has submitted an application to Shropshire Council requesting consent for 34 homes on land to the north of Watts Drive in Shifnal.

The site for the land is the strip between the M54 and Taylor Wimpey housing built off Haughton Road.

The site was originally earmarked for a swimming pool in conditions for the Taylor Wimpey development, along with the potential for allotments.

The fresh proposal for the site. Picture: Shropshire Council planning portal

Under the terms of the agreement, after the 200th home of the site was occupied the land was made available for transfer to a community group for the construction of a swimming pool.

However, the transfer has not taken place in the five-year period, which has now elapsed.