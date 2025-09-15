Plans for major care community scheme next to vineyard near Shrewsbury recommended for approval

The proposed scheme is for land that forms part of the Hencote estate north of Shrewsbury, which includes a vineyard and winery, a restaurant and holiday accommodation.

It has been brought forward by Senesecura Ltd, a company set up by Hencote vineyard founder Andy Stevens to promote and develop care services and age-appropriate accommodation for the elderly.

The proposal is for 164 units of extra and close care accommodation with graduated care provided in the form of lodges and apartments, along with a 75-bed nursing home and dementia unit.

An amenities building providing supporting care facilities, treatment/therapy rooms, fitness pool, restaurant, small shop and site management facilities is also proposed.

Detailed plans for a continuing care community at Hencote estate is being recommended for approval. Picture: Pozzoni Architecture

Mr Stevens is seeking reserved matters approval after outline permission was secured on appeal in March 2023.

Ahead of it being discussed by Shropshire Council’s Northern Planning Committee on Tuesday (September 16), Mr Stevens has highlighted some benefits that he says the scheme will provide.

He claimed they include:

A modern social care facility

Inward investment of around £75 million to the area

Potential savings and operational advantages to the NHS of around £1,000 per year per resident, and freeing up hospital beds

The potential release of around 200 homes in the area, by people who move to the community

A £1.3 million contribution towards affordable housing

Highway benefits including a crossing on Ellesmere Road and enhanced footpath to Hencote Lane

Biodiversity benefits included

Approximately 450 workers employed during the construction process

Approximately 155 full-time equivalent jobs throughout the site once operational

However, Shropshire Council has received objections from 19 households, who are concerned about the environment and loss of biodiversity, the visual impact and design of the scheme, the infrastructure and access issues, the public services and community impact, and the planning policy and governance.

Shrewsbury Civic Society and Shrewsbury Town Council are also against the scheme.

“This proposal is situated in the rural fringe off the development boundary and as such whilst large in scale needs to harmonise with its rural setting,” said a spokesperson for Shrewsbury Town Council.

“This is clearly a development which has been designed for the residents to look out from and not the public to look at.

“The massing of yellow brick and black zinc does not harmonise with its setting and given its raised position over the urban area will have a significant massing and disrupt the visual amenity that this rural area affords.

“Given this development is on a rural setting the need for biodiversity net gain is critical. Members fail to understand the level of biodiversity net gain for this site. Council is accepting of development on this site and is supportive of innovative design, but this is not.”

However, planning officer Kelvin Hall has recommended that the planning committee approve it.

“The detailed set of plans that have been submitted demonstrate that the development has been carefully designed to align with the requirements of the outline planning permission and would provide a high quality environment to residents and visitors,” said Mr Hall.

“The buildings have been sensitively designed within the parameters laid out in the planning permission and include an appropriate type and range of materials.

“Similarly, the landscaping proposals reflect the requirements of the planning permission and are of an appropriate mix to help to assimilate the development in the local area and provide a pleasant environment within the site.”