Plans submitted for 15 new homes on outskirts of Shropshire village

Plans to build a new housing development in a field on the eastern edge of Worthen, near Minsterley, have been submitted to Shropshire Council.

The outline plans for the land at Bank Farm would see 15 homes built on a 0.7-hectare plot of agricultural land opposite the Grade II-listed Worthen Hall.

It's the second time that plans have been lodged for the plot of land - with plans to build 18 homes thrown out by Shropshire Council in 2022.

The decision came after a number of residents and the local parish council submitted objections to the proposal.

A spokesperson for Worthen with Shelve Parish Council said there had already been "an over-delivery" of homes in the parish, and raised concerns over highway safety and flooding in the area.

They concluded: "This development would change the character of Worthen and Brockton forever from a rural village location to an urban site."

Ultimately, the local authority determined the development was "contrary to policy" as it would not be considered infill development.

The planning department also raised concerns about the potential impact of the adjacent agricultural buildings on future residents in terms of odour and noise, as well as concerns over the safety of pedestrians accessing services within the village.

The latest plans, aiming to rectify these concerns, have been submitted with an odour assessment and new plans for pedestrian access.

The plans are available to view online on Shropshire Council's planning portal using reference number: 25/03304/OUT