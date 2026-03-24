Fire crews share pictures of operation to tackle giant Shropshire wildfire

Shropshire Fire and Rescue Service sent eight crews to the incident on the Stiperstones National Nature Reserve near Minsterley, at around 3pm yesterday - Monday, March 24.

The incident involved a 150m by 100m area with firefighters using beaters and fogging units to control the blaze.

Tweedale Fire Station was one of those to send a crew to assist and it posted a number of images of the effort on social media.

The charred impact of the blaze on the Stiperstones. Picture: Tweedale Fire Station

The crew used a drone to assess the situation and highlight hotspots of remaining fire.

Thermal imaging was used to assess the blaze on the Stiperstones. Picture: Tweedale Fire Station

It said: "Crews from Tweedale were called to a fire in the open near Minsterley.

The charred impact of the blaze on the Stiperstones. Picture: Tweedale Fire Station

"Access to the location proved challenging, so a drone was deployed to support operations.

"From the air, crews were able to quickly identify remaining hotspots and areas of active fire.

Firefighters used a drone to assess the impact of the blaze on the Stiperstones. Picture: Tweedale Fire Station

"Using this information, firefighters on the ground targeted and extinguished the affected areas, helping to bring the incident under control safely and efficiently.

"The drone’s live video feed was also streamed in real time, allowing teams both on scene and elsewhere to support decision-making and maintain situational awareness throughout the incident.

"Once all hotspots were dealt with, crews were stood down and returned to station. A strong team effort and a great use of modern technology to support frontline operations."