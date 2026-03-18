Eisteddfod returns to Shropshire village at the weekend - here's everything you need to know

Minsterley Eisteddfod began back in 1963 and ever since has brought people from the area together to celebrate music and literature.

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The eisteddfod returns at the weekend. Starting on Saturday morning and continuing throughout the day contestants, young and old will have the opportunity to perform and share their talents on stage at Minsterley Parish Hall.

Abigail Pinsenet, Martha Frank, Anne Coales and Olive Coales at a previous Minsterley Eisteddfod

The day will hold a mix of recitations, vocal solos, instrumental solos, group work in speaking, singing and playing and choirs. Some classes, earlier on in the day, have set pieces but many are their own choice resulting in an amazingly varied programme covering every genre.

St. Wilfreds Choir at a previous Minsterley Eisteddfod

A spokesperson for the event said: “We have written work on display in the Callow Room with poems, stories, limericks and hymn words where you will also find our café providing hot and cold drinks, freshly made sandwiches and an array of cakes.

“We are open all day to the public to come along and enjoy this unique festival and celebration of the arts and we would love to see you there.

“We always conclude our weekend with a celebrity concert and this year we are delighted to be welcoming back the very popular and award-winning Rhos Male Voice Choir under the baton of James Llewelyn-Jones with soloist Aled Wyn Davies.

Opera singer Bryn Terfel made a surprise guest appearance at previous Minsterley Eisteddfod

“However, this year our concert is extra special because it is dedicated to the memory of our dear friend Bronwen Evans.

Ellie Lovatt with Min Yen, both nine, at Minsterley Eisteddfod in 2019

“Bronwen was a leading light of our volunteer run Eisteddfod giving her heart and soul to its success. She was the first one there on Eisteddfod Day and the last one to leave at night and worked tirelessly throughout the year to ensure everything ran smoothly.

“During the evening, we will celebrate Bronwen’s love of the arts in all it’s forms and especially her commitment to encouraging young people starting out on their performance journeys.”