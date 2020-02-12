Milk vending machine aims to rid single-use plastic in Telford & Wrekin Council

The facility installed by farmer Jonathan Taylor aims to reduce the number of plastic milk bottles used in shared spaces.

The council estimates that across its two town centre buildings, there are about 150 single-use plastic bottles of milk filling staff fridges at any point. The new milk vending machine allows staff to buy a reusable glass bottle and refill this with either whole or semi-skimmed milk.

Taylor's farm already has milk vending machines available for the public to use at the Community Shop in Waters Upton and at Greenfields Farm Shop in Donnington.

Councillor Hilda Rhodes, cabinet member with responsibility for sustainability, said: “The new milk vending machine is a great addition to the council’s building for staff to get their milk plastic free.

“The machine means that staff can get fresh, organic and plastic free milk for their hot drinks in the office or take home with them.”

Last summer, the council committed to replacing single-use plastic from its operations with more sustainable alternatives by 2023. The authority said it is keen to get staff involved as well as the wider borough, through residents, schools, community organisations and businesses.

Residents have been encouraged to sign up to ditch single-use plastics for February through the Plastic Free February email challenge. Each week participants will get an email with tips and ideas to help them remove and replace single-use plastics from their day-to-day lives.